Monday, March 8, 2021 – Ben Gatu, the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy to Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has written a sweet and emotional letter to his young daughter on her birthday.

In the letter that was filled with emotions, Gatu said that when his daughter was born four years ago, his relationship with Saumu had hit rock bottom.

He went on to promise his daughter that although he might not be a perfect dad, he will always be there to guide her, especially when she is going through challenges in life.

“Four years ago today, we welcomed you into a World of uncertainties, pain and failure but also one of possibilities, opportunities, growth and above all, of love. You came at a time when my relationship with your mother had hit rock bottom and see how you’ve sowed forgiveness and love already.

While I may not promise to be a perfect dad, because no one ever is, I will endeavor to be the father I would have wanted to grow up around that I missed. I will be available when you need an ear to whisper to, your frustrations and achievements.

May you grow into your purpose and happy birthday!!❤️❤️❤️’’, the birthday message read.

Gatu broke up with Saumu Mbuvi in 2017 soon after she welcomed her firstborn daughter.

She accused him of infidelity, violence, and using her family name to gain political mileage.

Gatu, who vied for a political seat in 2017 and failed terribly, currently lives in the United States of America.

Saumu had previously accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

