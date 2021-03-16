Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – City politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, has wowed Netizens after sharing a photo bonding with her son.

The mother of two accompanied the photo with a caption of Proverbs 10:22 which says, “The blessing of the Lord makes one rich and He adds no sorrow to it.”

From the caption, it’s clear that she is counting her son as one of the blessings that she has received from the Lord despite the controversy that surrounded her pregnancy and the birth of her little prince.

Karen sired the 4-month-old baby boy with famous Mugithi singer Samidoh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST