Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – The drama between Karen Nyamu and Samidoh seems to be getting interesting, barely 24hrs after he issued an apology to his fans and family.

As Netizens continue to dig more concerning the much-publicized affair between Samidoh and Karen Njeri Nyamu, a video of the 31-year-old King of Mugithi introducing himself to Karen’s father when she was heavily pregnant has emerged.

In the short video clip that is being circulated online, Samidoh, who appeared nervous, looked the old man straight in his face and admitted that he was responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy.

It’s alleged that he even asked whether he could take Karen as his wife.

Here’s the video doing rounds on social media.

