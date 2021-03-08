Vaspro is a Kenyan company dedicated to enabling brands, venture further by providing specialized services that help businesses operate efficiently and grow using; Messaging(Bulk & two way SMS), Mobile survey, Rewards and Loyalty, Shortcodes, National Consumer Promotions, USSD, Platform Development, Payment and Utilities. (https://www.vaspro.co/)

They are looking for ambitious, energetic and self-driven Sales Executives.

These positions are available in Nairobi.

These positions are available immediately.

If you fit the above description, click here http://bit.ly/dsa-wanted and follow the guidelines to apply.