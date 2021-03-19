Friday, March 19, 2021 – Legendary singer, Christian of the famous Longomba brothers, was buried on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

The burial was attended by close friends and family members due to Covid-19 restrictions.

His brother Lovy shared photos of the emotional send-off on his Instagram page accompanied with the caption, “Thank you Lord Jesus for the life of your servant & my brother Christian Longomba. He was always yours & now he has returned unto you.

Glory & honor belongs to you now & forever. Abba comfort the family & his faithful supporters, Amen.”

Christian died last weekend while undergoing treatment.

He had been battling ill health since 2015 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor until God rested his soul last Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST