Friday, March 19, 2021 – Legendary singer, Christian of the famous Longomba brothers, was buried on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
The burial was attended by close friends and family members due to Covid-19 restrictions.
His brother Lovy shared photos of the emotional send-off on his Instagram page accompanied with the caption, “Thank you Lord Jesus for the life of your servant & my brother Christian Longomba. He was always yours & now he has returned unto you.
Glory & honor belongs to you now & forever. Abba comfort the family & his faithful supporters, Amen.”
Christian died last weekend while undergoing treatment.
He had been battling ill health since 2015 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor until God rested his soul last Saturday.
