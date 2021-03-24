Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – A bus full of passengers has overturned today morning after hitting a roadside bomb set on Arabia Road in Mandera County by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Three people have been confirmed dead from the incident and several others injured.

Photos taken from the incident showed the injured on the ground with the bus roof ripped off and windows shattered by the impact of the improvised explosive device (IED).

The bus is said to have been heading from Lafey to Mandera town when the unfortunate incident took place.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has confirmed the incident. Police fear that the number of casualties reported may increase.

Those injured are receiving treatment from the Mandera County Referral Hospital.

The incident comes days after security agents repulsed Al-Shabaab militants trying to attack a police camp in Elram area, Elwak, Mandera County.

The militants had shot several times towards the local Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) camp which prompted a response from security agents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST