Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued an ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta if he wants him to continue as his handshake partner.

On March 9th, 2018, Uhuru and Raila met at Harambee House where they agreed to work together in what they termed as the handshake.

But three years down the line, the handshake is now facing hurdles after Raila Odinga’s allies accused Uhuru’s men of frustrating them.

Over the weekend, Raila and his army were planning to hold a rally at the popular Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra and denounce the handshake.

However, on Friday evening, Uhuru telephoned Raila Odinga and begged him not to call off the rally.

Raila agreed but gave Uhuru an ultimatum that he must fire Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, for the handshake to continue.

Raila told Uhuru that Kibicho is leading a camp bringing together Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (Kanu), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“He told him that he must sack Kibicho because he is the one frustrating the handshake,” said one of Raila’s aides who is familiar with the conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST