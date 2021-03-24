Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Police in Nairobi County have released a long list of pubs in Nairobi that are flouting the set out regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Under the president’s directive, bars and restaurants are supposed to close at 9 pm to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

However, some bars and entertainment joints in Nairobi have been operating beyond curfew hours, forcing Nairobi County Police Commander to withdraw their business permits.

The popular Sabina Joy along Moi Avenue and famous club Millionaire along Baricho Road, Industrial Area are among the bars singled out.

Others are club Harris in Kayole and Onyx club along Ngong Road.

Here is a list of clubs that will be closed for ignoring President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive of closing bars at 9 PM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.