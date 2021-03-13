Saturday, 13 March 2021 – More details of how Makori Ongechi faced endless frustrations at Royal Media Services before he was fired on his birthday have emerged.

Apart from being harassed by Linus Kaikai and Joe Ageyo, he was receiving sex advances from Managing Editor Pamela Asigi.

According to a well-placed source, Makori, who is married with two kids, was heard complaining that Pamela had called him in the middle of the night while drunk, inviting him for some nice time.

He was also heard complaining to his colleagues that she was sending him suggestive messages after office time, especially when drunk.

But being a strict SDA faithful and a morally upright man, he turned down her sexual advances.

Pamela’s love for sex and booze is well-known in media circles.

Citizen TV is said to be one big bedroom where promotions are based on sex and favoritism.

Pamela Asigi’s colleague, Joe Ageyo, is said to have a special appetite for interns and junior staff ranging from journalists to casual workers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST