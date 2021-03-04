Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party’s scheme to have an upper hand in the Matungu by-elections has been stopped with the leakage of parallel voters register allegedly tied to the party.

According to reports, UDA Party had a parallel register that had more than 7,000 voters.

The detailed parallel register has the voter’s ID. No, name of the county, former constituency, and polling station.

A closer look at the register showed that a majority of the recruits in the register were from Nairobi County and this is believed would have tilted the election outcome in favor of UDA since it is a by-election and the turnout is characteristically low.

It remains to be seen what the IEBC will do in light of the new development.

Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections are matters of do or die for Ruto who is on a mission to flip the Western region from the firm grip of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM party.

