Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Langata Member of Parliament, Nixon Korir, is a fitness enthusiast.

When the youthful MP is not crisscrossing the country castigating BBI in the company of Deputy President William Ruto, he hits the gym to keep fit and acquire necessary self-defence skills.

Korir, through his social media pages, shared videos in the gym displaying his boxing skills perhaps to send a message to his political opponents.

Simba Arati should be careful if he is planning to mess with Korir in the near future.

