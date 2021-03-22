Monday, March 22, 2021 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of running Jubilee Party like a family kiosk.

Speaking to journalists, Nyoro said Jubilee is a party of the past and that is why it is operated like a family kiosk where decisions of ejecting officials who are questioning how they work are done by specific people.

Nyoro, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, revealed that one of the signatories to Jubilee Party accounts is not even the party official but a relative to Uhuru.

He alleged that the party officials have been withdrawing KSh 20 million every month from the party’s account and dividing the money amongst their family members and themselves.

“Go check the Jubilee party signatories you’ll realize that one of the must sign is not even a party official but a relative of the party official (Uhuru), “, he said.

This comes at a time when the party is planning to remove William Ruto as the deputy party leader due to alleged gross misconduct and also for being an affiliate of the UDA party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST