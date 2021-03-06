Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Former State House blogger and Tanga Tanga spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has made serious accusations against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

In a late-night Facebook post on Friday, Itumbi accused the two-state officers of being biased in their service-delivery to Kenyans.

The blogger gave an example of the Thursday by-elections that were marred by chaos and where violence.

Itumbi said Matiang’i and Mutyambai only ordered for the arrest of deputy president William Ruto allies leaving other goons to intimidate the electorate.

Chaos was witnessed in Matungu, Kabuchai, and London Ward and only Ruto’s men were arrested.

“Fred Matiang’i & Hillary Mutyambai are you serious that you are NOT biased in your arrest of those who used violence in the By-Elections? Why are these goons walking free? No worries we know, you are protecting them. But do not pretend in Public to be serious when you know the partisan agenda you are prosecuting.

“Muendelee na za ovyo, lakini msitudanganye you are serious.Be proudly BIASED, hio ni sawa.Ama namna gani Kimani Ichung’wah?”Itumbi wrote.

