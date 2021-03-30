Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s life could be in great danger.

This is after a foreigner was arrested yesterday after a drone he was operating allegedly strayed into Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence.

Police reportedly grilled the foreigner for trespassing into the official residence of the DP and taking pictures without authorization.

Nairobi Police Commander, Augustine Nthumbi, confirmed that the foreigner was apprehended and his drone seized.

However, he declined to disclose the details of the foreigner nor the incident.

He said that he will share the information through a media briefing today.

The police boss added that the press conference would allay fears and speculations that emerged on DP’s security and whereabouts.

In February, Police Spokesman Charles Owino assured MPs that the DP was well guarded after reports surfaced that his security details had been withdrawn.

Over 100 lawmakers wrote to Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai on February 8, voicing their concerns over the issue.

Owino clarified, saying that the DP has three levels of security assigned to him and his official residence; that is the G-company, the Presidential Escort Service, and the elite Recce Company.

Questions have been raised about how the drone was allowed to stray into DPs residence with all the security detail intact.

