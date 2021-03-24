Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – There was drama in the Senate yesterday when Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe showed up in the chambers during the debate.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were shocked to see Murathe, who is a thorn in Ruto’s flesh, in the chambers.

Immediately, they took issues with him with Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei questioning Murathe why Jubilee had opted to support an ODM candidate in the Bonchari mini poll despite facing corruption allegations.

However, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, another Ruto’s ally, interjected while rising on a point of order, cut him short saying Murathe was a stranger in the House and was irrelevant to Parliament debates.

“Is it in order Mr. Speaker for Cherargei to be addressing strangers in this House?”

“I thought when we are debating, we are only allowed to address the Speaker and fellow honorable members.”

“All other strangers in this House, whatever they may be are not relevant to debates in the Parliament,’ said Murkomen.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, weighing on the matter, asked the Tanga Tanga brigade not to bring their Jubilee Party differences into the chambers.

He, however, made it clear that he did not have an issue with Murathe attending the parliamentary sessions.

