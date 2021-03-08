Monday, March 8, 2021 – Former Sports CS, Rashid Echesa, has claimed that his arrest on Friday was instigated by his political enemies and warned that throwing him into the cell will not stop from supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Mr. Echesa, who was arrested after surrendering to the police for slapping an election official, stated that he was happy to be home, noting that he was born in the ghetto and being thrown into a cell is not a big deal to him as he considers the cell as home.

“Throwing me in the cell will not cow me from my conviction that (Dr) Ruto is better placed to become the President of our country in 2022,” Echesa said from Gigiri Police Station where he is being held.

He insisted that his tribulations are a result of his political association with the deputy president.

“There are people out there who think that throwing others in the cells is the end of the world.”

“I was born and brought up in the ghettos and being here (cell) is nothing big.”

“I am in a familiar territory,” he said.

He denied ever slapping the election official and insisted the action had been edited to project him as a violent leader as part of the scheme to intimidate him.

Echesa was captured on video slapping an electoral official on Thursday during the Matungu Constituency by-election.

The seat was won by ANC’s Oscar Nabulindo.

He said many politicians had done bad things in the by-election and wondered why he was the only one arrested despite there being “no evidence” against him.

“Senator Cleophas Malala did many bad things on that day but he remains a free man. This is intimidation and but I want to tell my detractors, I am strong.

“Those who think I am wrong by supporting Ruto should not use threats against me because it will not work. They should persuade me instead.”

He questioned how he was transported to Nairobi after he surrendered, saying the act was a pure misuse of public resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST