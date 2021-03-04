Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, is now a wanted man and reportedly on the run after he was videotaped slapping an IEBC official in Matungu on Thursday morning.

A contingent of police officers surrounded the former minister’s home in Shibale, Mumias Central in Kakamega County, intending to capture the assault suspect.

Authorities suspect Echesa fled to his home shortly after he physically attacked an election official.

Echesa, who is among Deputy President William Ruto’s foot soldiers in Western Kenya, slapped an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) presiding officer after the electoral agency’s representative blocked a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) polling agent from entering a polling venue.

The incident happened at Bulonga Primary School, where voting for the Matungu Parliamentary seat was ongoing.

Echesa was angered that Peter Okura, the IEBC representative, stopped one of UDA’s agents from entering the polling venue because he (agent) had not met all the criteria allowed to access the venue.

According to Okura, he did not allow the agent in because he had “refused to wear a facemask”.

In the video, the visibly agitated Echesa is seen pulling Okura’s facemask and landing a slap on his face, while shouting “who told you to bar the agent from accessing the polling venue?”

Echesa is one of the local politicians supporting the UDA candidate in the Matungu parliamentary race, Alex Lanya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST