Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga caused a scene at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) headquarters yesterday after she was kept waiting for long.

Omanga, who is a diehard ally of Deputy President William Ruto, had honoured summons by the commission over allegations of fueling political violence during the chaotic March 4 by-elections.

However, she was kept waiting for hours and she just snapped.

She stormed into the NCIC boardroom demanding to know why she had been kept waiting for more than an hour.

“We have been seated there for the last one hour for how long?”

“You should’ve given us timelines, if you told me 12pm I would’ve come here at 12pm but you told me to come at 11am.”

“So if you knew you were taking an hour or two for every member, you should’ve calculated and given me my time, this is so unfair,” Omganga angrily said.

The lawmaker stormed the boardroom when Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were, who was the first to arrive, was still being questioned over the same.

The NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia had summoned at least 10 politicians believed to have caused chaos and violence during the by-election.

They included Homa Bay county woman representative Gladys Wanga, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Msambweni’s Faizal Bader, John Waluke (Sirisia), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini).

The Kenyan DAILY POST