Monday, March 8, 2021 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi risks losing his vast estate after being embroiled in a Ksh530 million case in which a warrant of arrest has been issued.

The lawmaker rushed to the court seeking anticipatory bail against the impending arrest noting that he learned about it from one of his staff members after the papers were delivered to his office.

Linturi is accused of forging his estranged wife Mary Keitany’s business associate’s signature to obtain a loan valued at Ksh530 million.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, it is true that the arrest warrant against Linturi has been issued.

In court papers, Keitany accused Linturi of forging her signature to secure the loan without her consent and used their company as surety.

At the center of the forgery dispute is Atticon Limited which was initially owned by Linturi before 50 per cent ownership was ceded to Baron Estates which was the surety intended to be used by the lawmaker to get a loan of Ksh50 million.

The complainant later claimed that Linturi kicked out Baron Estate ownership of Atticon Ltd and increased the loan to Ksh530 million.

Signatories of Baron Estate are listed as Rodha Keitany and Collins Kipchumba. There are allegations that Rodha’s signature was forged to get the Ksh530 million loan.

Linturi reckons that he faces 38 counts including giving false information, fraudulent undertakings and obtaining credits by false pretenses.

“The imminent arrest, charges and prosecution also relate to fraudulent change of directorship, shareholding and share capital of the Atticon Ltd,” stated the lawmaker.

Among the assets on the line are lands titled Nairobi/Block 93/1564 and Nairobi/Block 93/1565, valued at Ksh 252 million; and a plot in Runda Mae Ridge Estate registered in Linturi’s name worth Ksh56 million.

Others include Chuna Estate in Kitengela and an assortment of luxury and commercial vehicles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST