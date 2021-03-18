Thursday, March 18, 2021 – William Samoei Ruto will continue discharging his duties as deputy president despite his sacking as Jubilee deputy party leader.

This was clarified by Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, following Ruto’s ouster from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

Speaking yesterday, Tuju said that they would eject Ruto from the position of Deputy Party leaders’ post and not his position as Deputy President of the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to chair a National Executive Council (NEC) that will decide whether to kick Ruto out of Jubilee after the DP was accused of promoting the agenda of another party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“He will still hold this position as Deputy President, even if he is removed as Deputy Party Leader.”

“The DP does not have to be the leader of a party.”

“He will remain the DP, unless he is impeached by Parliament,” Tuju explained.

He added that Uhuru will set the date for the NEC meeting and can also delegate the duties to him (Tuju) who will ensure Ruto is kicked out of the party.

However, the matter is critical to Jubilee’s future and Tuju stated that it would be better handled by the President himself.

“The President and the party are ready to pay the ultimate price to ensure that the party and Kenya are stable,” Tuju said.

Reports alleged that Uhuru will chair the meeting on Tuesday, March 23, and later take Jubilee members on a retreat to discuss the party’s agendas.

The President and his deputy have been at loggerheads for the past three years, with the latter accusing his boss of betrayal.

