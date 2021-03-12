Friday, 12 March 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was busy in Budalangi, Busia County, selling hustler narrative and wooing voters in roadside rallies which are disguised as empowerment forums as President Uhuru Kenyatta was addressing the nation.

Ruto posted the photos addressing his supporters, most of whom were not wearing masks or keeping social distance, as the Head of State was issuing new directives on Covid-19.

Kenyans on Twitter lashed out at the Deputy President for being on the frontline in breaking Covid-19 rules.

See photos of his Budalangi visit.

