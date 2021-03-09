Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed talk of fomenting a class war pitting the haves against the have-nots in his hustler movement narrative.

Speaking in Embakasi West Constituency yesterday where he launched a series of projects financed by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), Ruto said his rivals were getting scared of his hustler movement for nothing.

He claimed the leaders criticising his hustler discourse were jittery over a changing narrative from past ethnic-based political mobilisation.

At the same time, he bashed proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on gender inclusivity, terming the top-up list nominations tokenism.

“Wanasema eti deputy president anachochea watu wadogo, mimi nauliza, tukisema mama mboga pia ni biashara hiyo ni kuchochea mtu?” he posed.

“Women are as capable in Kenya as men, let us allow women to be elected into the National Assembly like men and let us not reduce women leadership into token leadership to be given by nomination.”

“Women can compete,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among those jittery about Ruto’s hustler movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST