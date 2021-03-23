Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto survived the ouster from Jubilee Party by a whisker thanks to the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, who died just at the ‘right’ time.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe stated that the untimely death of former Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli, affected Ruto’s removal from Jubilee.

Jubilee Party members were reported to be divided over the ejection of Ruto as Deputy Party leader.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was supposed to chair a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to seal Ruto’s fate.

However, the party members could not agree on whether to proceed with the ouster or postpone it to a later date.

According to Murathe, they shelved the plan to mourn one of Africa’s top leaders, with Uhuru among the attendees at Magufuli’s state funeral ceremony.

“We have put everything on ice in honour of Magufuli and out of respect for our partnership with Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). Everything is on hold until we finish mourning Magufuli.

“We are also waiting for further instructions on when a NEC meeting should be held because it is for the council to ratify, modify or reject. National Management Committee (NMC) has recommended he goes home,” Murathe disclosed.

Magufuli passed away on Thursday night, March 18, and will be buried on Friday, March 26 at his Chato, Tanzania home.

