Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he is ready to dump Jubilee Party for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if the ruling coalition keeps on pressuring him to leave.

In an interview with Radio Citizen on Thursday, Ruto, who was ousted as Jubilee Deputy Party leader last week, said if the pressure continues, he will leave the party and concentrate on strengthening UDA.

“If it gets to a point where they do not want us to be there in Jubilee, then we must have a different plan. You cannot wait to hit a wall. From now on, if there is no agreement, then we will plan ourselves with UDA. We have built UDA in partnership with Jubilee. It is not us starting afresh. We are just going on with what we already have,” Ruto said.

The DP also hinted at working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of the upcoming polls while insisting he has no personal problems with his former boss.

“Some people think I have problems with Raila. I do not. These differences are political. And there are things I agree with Raila. He is agreed on the need to form national parties, and he is facing similar issues I am facing of regional chieftains. If anybody wants to partner with us to bring up the hustler, we have no problem. We support, we will work together,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST