Monday, March 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed a strategy that he shares with US President Joe Biden.

Taking to social media, Ruto shared the video showing President Biden ramping up support for the bottom-up approach and revealing why the trickle-down economy, which has been used by his predecessors, has not worked, in an attempt to draw a comparison with his own hustler narrative.

“The theory was, we’ve all heard it, especially the last 15 years, cut taxes and those at the top and the benefits they got will trickle down.”

“We’ve seen time and time again that trickle-down does not work… All it has done is make those at the top richer in the past and everyone else has fallen behind.”

“This time, it’s time we build an economy that grows from the bottom up and the middle out,” Biden stated.

Last Thursday, Biden signed a Ksh190 trillion Covid-19 relief package to aid the lower and middle-income class.

Referring to it as the bottom-up approach, Biden touted the package as the most progressive piece of legislation in history.

Ruto drew similarities from the bottom-up approach with his very own hustler narrative in which he claims to push the agenda for the common Mwananchi.

In past rallies, Ruto has been at the forefront campaigning for his 2022 political bid to ascend to power.

“When I talk about changing the way things are done in this country to help the small traders, some people get angry with me.”

“I do not say what I do not know. I have thought about it and I know it can be done,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST