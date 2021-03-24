Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege after it emerged that his allies are now planning to dump him and defect from his UDA party.

Insiders said that the DP learnt of a planned mass defection of MPs and Senators allied to him, and a possible collapse of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) forcing him to hold a crisis meeting on Monday.

The politicians are shifting base to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camps, with the two leaders keen on locking Ruto out of the 2022 race.

They further lamented that UDA did not have an elaborate strategy to win the masses and depended on countering Uhuru and Odinga only.

Another cause of the rebellion was alleged internal wrangles between party members, aborted targets, and UDA losing by-elections in Matungu, Kabuchai, and Machakos.

His allies in Western Kenya are weighing their options after Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa took a break from Tanga Tanga politics.

His Mt Kenya allies are also cautious of joining UDA and even opposed a plan by Rift Valley MPs seeking to bar their monthly contributions to the Jubilee Party.

On Monday, Uhuru met with Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, a key confidant of Ruto at the Coast, in a bid to deflate the DP completely.

