Friday, March 5, 2021 – Tough-talking MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have changed their mind on starving the Jubilee Party of their cash and have quietly rescinded their decision to stop their monthly contribution to the party.

Their move was triggered by fears that President Uhuru Kenyatta could move to crack the whip, expel the MPs and throw them into a difficult legal battle to save their seats, months to a General Election.

Uhuru has engineered a ruthless purge against Ruto’s men and even challenged the DP himself to quit if dissatisfied.

According to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, several MPs allied to Ruto wrote a second letter to his office rescinding their earlier decision to cut donations to Jubilee Party.

But in a change of strategy, the MPs are also donating to a welfare group dubbed “Kazi ni Kazi” said to be affiliated to Ruto’s wheelbarrow party, the United Democratic Alliance.

“There were further instructions to continue contributing the whole amount to Jubilee and also to welfare.”

“A majority of them has done it (rescinded earlier communication), they are continuing to contribute to Jubilee as well as their welfare group,” Sialai said.

However, he did not disclose the names and number of lawmakers who rescinded their earlier decision.

Last month, about 100 MPs wrote to Sialai to stop their monthly deductions sent to Jubilee Party.

The letters were dispatched on the same day DP Ruto hosted the lawmakers at his Karen residence for a consultative meeting.

The decision to starve Jubilee of cash was meant to cripple the ruling party’s activities and operations to force the party to listen to their concerns on the manner the outfit is being run.

The Kenyan DAILY POST