Friday, March 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is having the last laugh as far as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is concerned.

This is after the High Court suspended the implementation of BBI if passed by Parliament without going through a referendum, and in the process dealing President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga a severe blow.

In its ruling, the High Court issued temporary orders suspending the coming into force of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, popularly referred to as the BBI Bill, pending the hearing of a case challenging the Bill.

This means if Parliament passes the Bill, the president will not be able to sign it into law until the case before the five-judge bench is heard and determined.

The order was issued following an application filed by Thirdway Alliance lawyer Elius Mutuma who urged the court to suspend the Bill from being assented into law.

Last week, a five-judge bench began hearing eight cases challenging the BBI Bill which have been consolidated into one case.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, were seeking to take a shortcut in the passage of BBI and had allegedly agreed on going the Parliament route for fear that it would be rejected at the referendum.

Deputy President William Ruto has been at the forefront of campaigning against BBI, saying it is not a priority for Kenya at this point.

The Kenyan DAILY POST