Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Former Gem Member of Parliament, Jakoyo Midiwo, has advised the Jubilee Government against its plot to remove Deputy President William Ruto from his official Karen residence.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Midiwo, who is also the first cousin to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, argued that Ruto is still the DP despite falling out with his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, and ejecting him by force from his residence would be troublesome.

“It is wrong for the people around the president to want to remove the DP from his residence, because we have to agree no matter what he is still the deputy president of the country,” Midiwo said.

Midiwo’s remarks came after Jubilee Party vice-chairman, David Murathe, delivered a bombshell to Ruto and revealed he will be kicked out of his official Karen residence.

According to Murathe, the DP was living on borrowed time and would be evicted from the ‘hustler’s mansion’ very soon.

“The eviction party from the hustler’s mansion is loading.”

“That one you can take it to the bank.”

“Very soon they will be an eviction party from the hustler’s mansion in Karen and I can assure it will happen,” Murathe confidently said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST