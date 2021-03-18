Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Former Presidential hopeful, Mwalimu Abduba Dida, has poured cold water on Deputy President William Ruto’s chances of succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta as president come 2022, saying he doesn’t deserve the honour.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dida lashed out at Ruto, saying he is the only thief among the senior leaders who appears to care about Kenyans.

According to Dida, the Alliance for Real Change (ARK) leader, Ruto was good at making false promises, a character perpetuated by preachers.

He noted that the DP does not fit to be a president because the office needs somebody who is not only good at making promises but also keeping them, and told Ruto to try pastoring.

However, he made it clear that he has nothing personal against the former Eldoret North legislator.

” I DON’T HATE the DP.”

“Of all the thieves in senior leadership positions, he is the only one that appears to care.”

“He can be a good preacher, just not a president.”

“A preacher doesn’t have to prove or keep his/her promises.”

“But a president MUST be able to live up to his/her words” Abduba Dida tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST