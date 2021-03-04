Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again stated his position as far as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is concerned.

Speaking in Narok County yesterday where he held meetings with local leaders, Ruto insisted that he will not lead the No campaign against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He refused to be entrapped by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga into opposing the BBI, saying the push to amend the Constitution should not divide Kenyans.

“I know there are people who are itching for this alliance versus this in the push for the constitutional change.”

“I want to tell them that I will not be part of the division of Kenyans.”

“Let them sell the BBI and Kenyans will decide for themselves,” he said.

According to the DP, leaders should focus on creating jobs for the millions of jobless youth.

“There is a shortage of leadership in this country.”

“They can change the Constitution, which we have no problem with.”

“However, that is not the solution to the problem, but joblessness of millions of Kenyans and lack of opportunities for small scale traders,” he said.

Ruto said wananchi were struggling economically and the situation had been worsened by Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST