Sunday, March 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has launched a new strategy following the embarrassing losses his new UDA Party has suffered in Machakos, Matungu, and Kabuchai by-elections.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa noted that handpicking of candidates worked to their disadvantage in the just concluded by-elections, which saw candidates from Wiper Party, Amani National Congress (ANC), and Ford – Kenya win in the three areas.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party affiliated with Ruto now plans on strengthening its foundation by recruiting new members and holding grassroots elections.

The party is said to have acquired an office block in Elgon View Estate Eldoret and renamed it the Hustlers Centre North Rift Branch.

Sources indicate that rent for two years has already been paid – and which means it’s all systems go for the party.

UDA also plans to open offices in Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Baringo, Kericho and Bomet counties.

Former Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany hinted that UDA was organising grassroots elections sometime in April, May, and June.

However, elected allies of the deputy president will not be allowed to vie for positions.

The elected officials are aware that assuming leadership positions in UDA would have consequences of losing their seats as MPs/Senators.

The team is banking on Ruto’s allies who are not elected leaders to register as members of UDA and vie to become officials.

“We are working on a grand plan of ensuring those who believe in hustler narrative and not holding any elective position to help former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama run the party until the end of the Jubilee administration,” Oscar Sudi, who is also the Kapseret MP, stated.

“We are helping our friends in UDA to establish themselves from the ward to the national level. Jubilee has become dictatorial.”

“Why should we fund a party that mistreats us?” he added.

Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe said in a past interview that the party was monitoring leaders elected under the ruling party and their dalliance with UDA, warning that they risk being ejected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST