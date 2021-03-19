Friday, March 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto appears to be pissed following a series of losses his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates have suffered in the recent by-elections.

The latest is Urbanus Ngengele, who was defeated by Wiper Candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama in yesterday’s senatorial by-election in Machakos.

This comes after the Wheelbarrow Party also lost in Matungu and Kabuchai parliamentary by-elections recently.

As a result, Ruto has initiated serious changes in the leadership of his UDA party which was formed barely three months ago.

In a gazette notice on Friday, March 19, the party indicated its intention to replace the current Secretary-General Mohamed A Sahal with Nduati Veronicah Waheti.

Additional posts created by the party are Secretary for International Affairs for which Hussein Adan Somo has been nominated for the position while Kamau Edward Muriu is set to become the Secretary for Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations.

The party also showed its intention to change the location of the head office from Transnational Plaza to Sifa Towers in Kilimani, Nairobi.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political parties shall within seven (7) days from the date of this publication, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties,” the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST