Friday, March 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies broke into song and dance following the outcome of the just concluded by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai.

This is even as their own UDA candidates lost miserably in the by-elections.

Taking to his social media pages, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has said he is impressed by the Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections where the revamped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) fell short in both constituencies.

The vocal lawmaker said the outfit had made new inroads in the region that is perceived to be dominated by Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya parties respectively.

“On the just concluded by-elections in Western Kenya in Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies, I want to say that I am so impressed.”

“We initially never had touch and connection with the people in ground in Western Kenya,” Sudi said.

At the same time, Sudi decried the violence witnessed across the two constituencies after rival camps clashed over voter bribery allegations.

On his part, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale warned Ruto’s competitors to prepare for a gruesome battle in Western after what happened in the by-elections, saying the Hustler Movement is real.

“Congratulations UDA Kenya candidates, voters, MPs and teams for braving the malpractices.”

“Clearly, the Hustler Movement is real and it’s the embodiment of the Kenyan dream.”

“Quick recovery for all injured during the violence that included two people who were shot in Matungu,” he tweeted.

