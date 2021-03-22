BY DCI

A primary school teacher found indecently assaulting his pupil at a swimming pool during a school tour yesterday is in our custody, as the pursuit for a second suspect (also a teacher) heightens.

Mr. Joseph Nduva Wambua and his counterpart Mike Kioko, both teachers at Step Up Zion Academy Nthongoni in Makueni’s Mtito Andei, were spotted by a concerned female customer doing the indecent act.

Detectives learnt that the school had organized a tour for its 32 KCPE candidates to Tsavo Inn Hotel located in Mtito Andei, entrusting a few teachers with their care, among them Kioko and Nduva.

Ignorant of the school rules that encumbered intrusion of personal space between male teachers and female pupils, the suspects joined the pool where several kids had taken over the aquatic kingdom.

Keenly observing from her table, the customer noted that the said perverted teachers were fondling two 13-year-old girls in the false cover of the clear swimming pool.

Swiftly responding to the lady’s phonecall, detectives rushed to the scene just as the two teachers were scampering into escape routes.

While Kioko managed to dodge the officers’ dragnet, Nduva was nabbed and placed in custody, pending his arraignment on Monday 22.

Meanwhile, investigative interviewing is ongoing at the school, as the manhunt for Kioko continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST