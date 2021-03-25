Thursday, 25 March 2021-The wife of veteran journalist Robin Njogu has penned a heartfelt eulogy to her late husband who passed away last week while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

In her emotional tribute which was read by a close family friend, Carol recalled how her husband lost the company’s car when he passed by their house in Jericho to greet her.

Back then, he was working at Chris Kirubi’s Capital FM.

“He had been assigned some news story to cover. He stopped by our house in Jericho to say ‘Hi’. He was using the company’s car. He asked the driver to park and wait for him. As he sneaked in to see me, some guys had just committed a crime in the neighbourhood and found a car with a driver. “They jumped in and commandeered the driver. Just like that, a company car was missing because of Robin. He had stopped on his way to see me. I don’t know how he got away with that,” Carol said.

Here’s an excerpt of the emotional tribute by Njogu’s wife.

“I saw Robin the day I reported to (Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC). As I struggled with my bags at the gate, a man approached me and offered to help. Ignoring him, I hastened my steps towards the hostels. I knew there and then that this was the kind of men I was warned against. I looked back at a distance to make sure he had gone away only to find him unmoved looking at me with that smile he always had.

A few days later, he approached me and asked to borrow Ksh 100. I did not ask any question. I gave him and continued on my way. One week later he found me and returned the Ksh 100, that’s how we started but then again that’s my story. If Robin were here, he would have told a different side of the story.

He chose me, I accepted it. We became one and accepted each other on December 3, 2005. He was not the type to surprise me or send me presents. Earlier on, in our relationship, I complained about it. I was not getting any chocolates or gifts on my birthday. One valentine’s day he surprised.

It was neatly wrapped. I was touched and flattered. I opened it and found it was mutura. The first gift. That’s how romantic he was.

He was in the labour room for all our children. He used to wash them, change diapers and knew them since they were young. He involved them in all he did and saying he loved them is an understatement. He taught them all virtues in life.

His parents and mother were everything to him. He used to love sitting next to his mum and treasured every moment with his siblings. He also loved my siblings and parents as their own.

When I lost my dad, he took over the burial and conducted him as a son my father never had. God will guide my path for me and my children.

Thank you for choosing me, loving me and sharing our life. Go well, Robbie. Always and forever, Amen.

