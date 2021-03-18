Thursday, March 18, 2021 – The family of deceased journalist Robin Njogu is appealing for financial help from well-wishers to settle huge hospital bills that he left behind.

Robin, who was the Managing Editor (Radio) at Royal Media Services, succumbed to Covid-19 complications while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Seasoned journalist Judie Kaberia, who worked with Robin Njogu at Capital FM, where she served as an editor, pleaded with well-wishers to come and support the family of the deceased veteran radio journalist.

It’s a double tragedy for Robin’s family since his mother passed on 2 days before he died.

His mother also succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

“Hi friends, Robin Njogu’s hospital bill is in millions. We are also organizing for two sendoffs – Robin’s burial and his mother’s. We lost them two days apart.

We appreciate every little support. Please pray for his family. It’s devastating to bury two members of the same family back to back.

Those with my number, feel free to send MPESA if that’s what you prefer.

The PAYBILL details are on this flyer. Tomorrow we have the main fundraiser,” Judie posted on her Facebook page.

