Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, has claimed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party won the Thursday by-election in Matungu but the election was rigged in favour of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

In the election that was marred with chaos and bloodshed, ANC candidate, Oscar Nabulindo won the seat after garnering 14,675 votes against ODM candidate, David Were, who garnered 10,632 votes.

According to Alai, the polls were rigged to make Raila Odinga useless and kill his political career.

He also said ‘deep state’ led by President Uhuru Kenyatta are elevating KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, and Raila Odinga is among the casualties of the complex political move.

Alai said ‘deep state’ wants Gideon Moi to work with National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, who will be named Mt Kenya spokesman today in a function in Meru county.

Alai also claimed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, are working with the deep state to render Raila Odinga useless.

“Gideon Moi getting all the support from the state to do his politics. He is expected to work with Justin Muturi. These people want to make baba useless.

“Kingi from outside and Joho from inside. Gideon Moi to be the chief guest in Githunguri tomorrow. We MUST RESIST. Wacha!!,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST