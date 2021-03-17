Wednesday, March 17, 20210 – Awilo Longomba has taken to social media to mourn his nephew, Christian.

Christian is one of the pioneers in the Kenyan music industry.

He formed a group called The Longombas with his brother Lovy and when they were active on the music scene, they brought hits like Makofi, Dondosa among many other timeless hits.

Christian died last weekend while undergoing treatment at one of the hospitals in Los Angeles.

He has been battling a brain tumor since 2015.

His uncle Awilo Longomba mourned his untimely death with a simple message that read, “May your soul rest in peace my nephew Christian Longomba.”

