Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Legendary Kenyan singer, Christian of the popular Longombas brothers music group, passed away yesterday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Los Angeles.

His untimely death was announced by his brother Lovy, who was at his bedside in the hospital when he breathed his last.

Christian, who was a very talented vocalist and one of the pioneers of Kapuka music, has been in and out of hospital since 2015 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The deceased singer was married to a hot Ethiopian lady called Bella Yetnayet.

Bella divorced Christian when he was battling ill health and got married to another man.

She seems happily married to her new husband.

See photos.

