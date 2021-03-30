Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – City socialite, Bridget Achieng, has accused controversial gospel singer Ringtone Apoko of sexual assault.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bridget alleged that the incident happened 7 years ago before she became famous.

Back then, she was singing in the choir at Winners Chapel Church and since she was planning to venture into the gospel music industry, she sought help from Ringtone.

Ringtone reportedly invited her to his house where he committed the heinous act and bragged that there’s no action will be taken against him even if she reports to the police.

Bridget claims that she tried to report the matter at Kilimani police station but her efforts bore no fruits.

“I went out to meet this man Ringtone. And I put my life in Ringtone’s arm, thinking this man is going to help in my career as a musician and as a choir girl. He told me, come to my house. And this man took advantage of me. I’ve never talked about it…” Bridget emotionally narrated while shedding tears.

Here are the videos that she posted on her Instagram page.

