Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – Two of the suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of the late Daniel Mwangi on New Year’s Eve have revealed how they used the blood money paid by the deceased’s father, Stephen Wang’ondu, to execute the evil mission.

Stephen Wang’ondu, a renowned tycoon in Mweiga, paid the suspects a down payment of Ksh 100,000 to murder his son after a domestic dispute.

While it is not yet clear how much each suspect received, one of the suspects, Mr. Kariuki, told the court that he used part of the money received after carrying out the heinous murder to complete his two-bedroom house.

Another suspect, Mr. Wachira, bought household items, including a sub-woofer, using the blood money.

The tycoon’s driver was tasked with hiring 4 men to kill Mwangi under the instructions of his father.

The 4 killers met at a popular restaurant in Nyeri town on December 31, the same day Mwangi was killed, to finalise their plan.

The suspects will appear in court today for the hearing of their bond application.

The Kenyan DAILY POST