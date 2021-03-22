Job Title: Research Associate – M&E and Data Analysis

Industry: Research

Location: Nairobi

Our client is a leading research, capacity building, and project management consultancy firm that offer technical services to NGOs, government institutions, research institutions, and the private sector.

They provide training and technical services in the areas of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, Data Management and Analysis, Project Management, GIS, Mobile Data Collection, Agriculture, and Rural Development.

They are seeking to hire a Research Associate who has a passion for Training, Research, and M&E to join their technical team.

Key Responsibilities

Design and implementation of research and evaluation studies.

Provide M&E technical support.

Carry out both qualitative and quantitative data management and analysis and report writing.

Design training courses and training materials in expertise areas.

Training quality assurance.

Develop consultancy proposals.

Identify and develop new business leads.

Contribute to the organization’s knowledge base through the development of articles, blogs, and technical notes.

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, IT, or related field.

Proven experience in content writing and management

Excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to follow instructions, work independently and be innovative.

Knowledge of SEO/SEM/Google Analytics and IT is an added advantage.

Excellent interpersonal, communication skills and pro-active nature.

Good Problem-solving ability with a keen eye for detail

Willingness to work for extended periods.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Research Associate – M&E and Data Analysis) to info@devimpactinstitute.com on or before Friday 26th March 2021.