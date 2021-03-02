Department

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Entity

AKU

Location

Nairobi, Kenya

Introduction

Chartered in 1983, Aga Khan University (AKU, http://www.aku.edu) is a private, autonomous and self-governing international university, with 13 teaching sites in 6 countries over three continents. An integral part of the Aga Khan Development Network (www.akdn.org), AKU provides higher education in multiple health science and social science disciplines, carries out research pertinent primarily to low- and middle-income countries and operates 7 hospitals (soon 8) and over 325 outreach clinics, all at international standards. It has almost 2,500 students and 14,000 staff. The University is both a model of academic excellence and an agent of social change. As a leading international institution dedicated to excellence and change, AKU operates on the core principles of quality, relevance, impact and access.

The University is both a model of academic excellence and an agent of social change. As an international institution, AKU operates on the core principles of quality, relevance, impact and access. The Medical College has 4-year Master of Medicine degrees in anaesthesia, family medicine, medicine, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, pathology, radiology, and surgery.

Currently the University offers fellowship programmes in the following specialties: Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Neonatology and Paediatric Neurology.

Job Summary

The Research Nurse will be responsible for enrolment, data collection, blood sampling and follow up of study participants, to better understand how severe acute respiratory-coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection during pregnancy impacts women and their neonates during pregnancy and post-partum period. S/he will work within the Centre of Excellence for Women and Child Health, East Africa and report to the Principal Investigator.

Responsibilities

Conduct proper recruitment and enrolment of study participants.

Facilitate accurate data collection using case report forms.

Ensure timely sample collection by availing the test kits to the study sites, collection of blood samples and packaging and delivery of blood samples to the laboratory.

Follow up study participants and collect follow up study data.

Qualifications

Diploma in Kenya Registered Community Nurse or equivalent.

Proof of registration with relevant professional body.

Minimum 3 years of relevant clinical experience preferably in nursing and midwifery.

Experience in research is an asset.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here