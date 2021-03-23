Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF) is a Retirement Benefits Scheme registered with Retirement Benefits Authority, responsible for providing pension benefits to permanent and pensionable employees of Kenya Power, KETRACO and Nuclear Power & Energy Agency upon their retirement or withdrawal and to their dependents in the event of death in service.

We are offering recent bachelor’s degree graduates an exciting opportunity to gain hands on work experience and develop key employability skills. The internship attachment opportunities are available for six (6) months and may be renewed for a further six (6) months depending on the fund’s needs and individual performance.

How to Apply

The position available is for a Records Officer. Interested persons should submit their applications online together with supporting documents i.e. curriculum vitae, academic & professional certificates and ID card to email recruitment@kppf.co.ke so as to reach us not later than 31st March, 2021.

Canvassing will lead to disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Ag. CEO & Trust Secretary Kenya Power Pension Fund

P.O Box 1548 00600

Nairobi