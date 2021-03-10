Position: Receptionist

Duty station: Nairobi

Job Description

A real estate company in Nairobi is urgently hiring for a Receptionist. The successful candidate should have vast experience in real industry.

Qualifications

Diploma in front office/customer service/business administration/management.

At least 5 years’ experience in a busy reception.

Excellent telephone etiquette.

High level of integrity.

Great communicator.

Sound presentation skills.

Warm and friendly.

Ability to work under pressure.

How to apply

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Receptionist Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.