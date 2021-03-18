Job Title: Receptionist

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Thika

Salary: 30k – 40k

Our client is a Fast-Food Manufacturing company that seeks to provide innovative, credible and quality mobile solutions to their clients.

They seek to hire a Receptionist who will provide administrative support across the organization.

Job Responsibilities

Man the front office and ensure all visitors are assisted promptly.

Maintaining an up to data filing system in the office.

Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries

Handling telephone calls and appointments

Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents

Making and raising of cash sales and invoices

Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.

Supervise cleaner to ensure all areas of the office are cleaned properly

Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.

Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Business Related Course

At least 1 year relevant experience in office administration.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint and Excel)

Strong communication and organizational skills

Ability to work with diverse personalities.

Ability to maintain high levels of integrity

Ability to handle pressure

Good planning and organizing skills

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Receptionist) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 25th March 2021.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV