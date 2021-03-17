Title: Receptionist
Industry: Manufacturing,
Location: Thika,
Salary: 30-40k,
Our client is a Fast-Food Manufacturing company that seeks to provide innovative, credible and quality mobile solutions to their clients. They seek to hire a Receptionist who will provide administrative support across the organization.
Job Responsibilities
- Man the front office and ensure all visitors are assisted promptly.
- Maintaining an up to data filing system in the office.
- Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries
- Handling telephone calls and appointments
- Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents
- Making and raising of cash sales and invoices
- Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.
- Supervise cleaner to ensure all areas of the office are cleaned properly
- Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.
- Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
- Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Receptionist) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 25th March 2021.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV