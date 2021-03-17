Title: Receptionist

Industry: Manufacturing,

Location: Thika,

Salary: 30-40k,

Our client is a Fast-Food Manufacturing company that seeks to provide innovative, credible and quality mobile solutions to their clients. They seek to hire a Receptionist who will provide administrative support across the organization.

Job Responsibilities

  • Man the front office and ensure all visitors are assisted promptly.
  • Maintaining an up to data filing system in the office.
  • Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries
  • Handling telephone calls and appointments
  • Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents
  • Making and raising of cash sales and invoices
  • Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.
  • Supervise cleaner to ensure all areas of the office are cleaned properly
  • Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.
  • Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
  • Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Receptionist) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 25th March 2021.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

