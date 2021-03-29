EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Our client, a leading Nut Processor seeks to recruit a qualified, experienced, dynamic, self-driven individual for the position of Receptionist

Job title: Receptionist

Department: Administration

Salary Range: Kshs 25,000 – 30,000 Gross

Reports to: Office Administrator

Location: Thika, Kenya.

Number of Positions: One (1) Position

Placement: Immediate

Overall purpose of the Job: The receptionist is responsible for providing administrative support across the organization. He/She will handle the flow of people through the business and ensure that all receptionist responsibilities are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.

Key Role Accountabilities

  • Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
  • Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed
  • Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers
  • Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.
  • Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor Badges)
  • Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments
  • Supporting in setting up meetings and workshops venues, including drafting various documents , reports and minutes as directed

Person Specification (Qualifications and Skills)

  • Diploma in Business Management, Business Administration, Public Relations or Front Office
  • At least 1 year working experience in a similar position
  • Excellent Communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to multitask
  • Analytical skills
  • Team player with high level of integrity and confidentiality
  • Ability to work under minimum supervision.
  • Honesty and integrity
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Computer literate and maintains confidentiality

Application Procedure

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful career move, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter.
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.

Via our placement email: recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke

Note:

  • Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.
  • Closing date for applications is Saturday 2nd April 2021.
  • Shortlisting will be carried on a rolling basis as applications stream in.
  • Our client is an equal opportunities employer.

