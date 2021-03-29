EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Our client, a leading Nut Processor seeks to recruit a qualified, experienced, dynamic, self-driven individual for the position of Receptionist

Job title: Receptionist

Department: Administration

Salary Range: Kshs 25,000 – 30,000 Gross

Reports to: Office Administrator

Location: Thika, Kenya.

Number of Positions: One (1) Position

Placement: Immediate

Overall purpose of the Job: The receptionist is responsible for providing administrative support across the organization. He/She will handle the flow of people through the business and ensure that all receptionist responsibilities are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.

Key Role Accountabilities

Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately

Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed

Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers

Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.

Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor Badges)

Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments

Supporting in setting up meetings and workshops venues, including drafting various documents , reports and minutes as directed

Person Specification (Qualifications and Skills)

Diploma in Business Management, Business Administration, Public Relations or Front Office

At least 1 year working experience in a similar position

Excellent Communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask

Analytical skills

Team player with high level of integrity and confidentiality

Ability to work under minimum supervision.

Honesty and integrity

Good interpersonal skills

Computer literate and maintains confidentiality

Application Procedure

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful career move, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter.

Esquire Consultants.

P.O Box 76883-00620,

Nairobi.

Via our placement email: recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke

Note:

Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.

Closing date for applications is Saturday 2nd April 2021.

Shortlisting will be carried on a rolling basis as applications stream in.

Our client is an equal opportunities employer.