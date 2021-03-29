EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITY
Our client, a leading Nut Processor seeks to recruit a qualified, experienced, dynamic, self-driven individual for the position of Receptionist
Job title: Receptionist
Department: Administration
Salary Range: Kshs 25,000 – 30,000 Gross
Reports to: Office Administrator
Location: Thika, Kenya.
Number of Positions: One (1) Position
Placement: Immediate
Overall purpose of the Job: The receptionist is responsible for providing administrative support across the organization. He/She will handle the flow of people through the business and ensure that all receptionist responsibilities are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.
Key Role Accountabilities
- Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
- Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed
- Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers
- Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.
- Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor Badges)
- Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments
- Supporting in setting up meetings and workshops venues, including drafting various documents , reports and minutes as directed
Person Specification (Qualifications and Skills)
- Diploma in Business Management, Business Administration, Public Relations or Front Office
- At least 1 year working experience in a similar position
- Excellent Communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to multitask
- Analytical skills
- Team player with high level of integrity and confidentiality
- Ability to work under minimum supervision.
- Honesty and integrity
- Good interpersonal skills
- Computer literate and maintains confidentiality
Application Procedure
If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful career move, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:
The Recruiter.
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.
Via our placement email: recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke
Note:
- Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.
- Closing date for applications is Saturday 2nd April 2021.
- Shortlisting will be carried on a rolling basis as applications stream in.
- Our client is an equal opportunities employer.