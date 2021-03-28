Sunday, March 28, 2021 – A loyal foot soldier of Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has welcomed the alliance between Tinga and Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday, Ndhiwa MP, Martin Owino, said alliances are formed by individuals with common agenda and noted that there are no permanent enemies in politics.

He said DP Ruto developed his political career with the help of Raila and the ODM party, noting that nothing is wrong even if the two work together next year.

The MP was responding to a statement in which Ruto was quoted saying he has no personal problem with Raila and that he can work with him.

According to the DP, some politicians are trying to push him out of contesting for the presidency by forming what he termed as a tribal coalition, apparently referring to the One Kenya Alliance.

The One Kenya Alliance is spearheaded by Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

In response, Owino said Raila and Ruto have worked together in the past and nothing can stop them from teaming up again in 2022.

“Politics is about interests and not personal enmity. DP Ruto is free to team up with Raila and form next government,” Owino said.

